UPDATED 6:52 AM PT – Thursday, August 18, 2022

There have been a record shattering amount of migrant encounters at the southern border this fiscal year with more than 2 million reported. That’s according to recent reports citing Customs and Border Protection. This includes 66 people on the Terrorist Watch List, according to CBP data. Retired Border Patrol Agent Christopher Harris joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.

