OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Friday, January 29, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) held a rally in Wyoming where he called for a strong primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) in an effort to overthrow the Washington establishment. One America News White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino spoke with Rep. Gaetz after the rally and has more.







MORE NEWS: Treasury Secretary Called On To Recuse Herself From Advising Biden On Reddit Rebellion