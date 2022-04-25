One-on-One with Rabbi Menken, Managing Director for Coalition for Jewish Values

OAN Newsroom

The Washington Post and one of its writers is getting blowback from the Jewish community for sharing personal information, particularly revealing the religion of the person behind a social media account called “Libs of Tik Tok.” Thousands of orthodox Jewish rabbis are now calling the doxxing article Anti-Semitic and are demanding the news outlet apologizes.

Rabbi Menken, Managing Director for Coalition for Jewish Values, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss the matter.