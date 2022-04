OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:41 AM PT – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The primary calendar is heating up ahead of the midterms. This year, Republicans only need five seats to flip the House and one seat to flip the Senate. Before November 8, there are important dates, candidates and issues to know about. A tool to help voters stay-up-date is Ivoterguide.com. Debbie Wuthnow, the President of iVoterGuide, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers for more details.