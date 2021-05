OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

Suspense is building as Americans wait and see who will be running for office on the local, state, and federal level. One of those highly-anticipated races is that of New York’s governorship, with GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin throwing his hat in the ring.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with Rep. Zeldin about his gubernatorial run New York.