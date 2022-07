OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:22 AM PT – Thursday, July 14, 2022

Inflation hit a new 40-year-high, the highest it has been since November of 1981. The Labor Department’s latest Consumer Price Index report was recently released, showing US inflation went up to 9.1 percent in June.

Managing Director of the MarkeGauge Group, Michele Schneider joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss her outlook for the rest of the year.