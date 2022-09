OAN Newsroom

September 13, 2022

Stocks plunge today, the worst since 2020 as the latest inflation numbers show prices rose more than expected. According to the consumer price index report for August, inflation is up 8.3% from a year ago. Economists were expecting 8.1%. Many are concerned this will cause the federal reserve to deliver another aggressive rate hike.

Michele Schneider, Managing Director of MarketGauge Group joins OAN to discuss.