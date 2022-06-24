One-on-One with Mackensey Pulliam, President of the Oregon Mom’s Union

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Friday, June 24, 2022

Education is one of the top priorities for parents headed into the midterms. Many are fed up with what they are calling progressive policies and woke indoctrination in their children’s schools.

School Choice provides parents an alternative to public schools by giving them the option to pick private and get financial assistance. Not every state allows this. That’s where the problem lies for many. President of the Oregon Mom’s Union, Mackensey Pulliam joined OAN to discuss what can be done to fix this problem.