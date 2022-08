OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:16 PM PT – Sunday, July 31, 2022

The number one issue for voter’s headed into the midterms is the economy. So it’s no wonder White House officials keep telling the American people we are not in a recession and touts the labor market as a source of strength pertaining to the economy. Harley Lippman, CEO of one of the largest staffing companies in the US, Genesis10 joins OAN to give economic context the administration is not.