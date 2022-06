OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:36 AM PT – Thursday, June 23 2022

The Senate advanced an 80-page gun bill shortly after its text was released. On Tuesday, 14 Republicans including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), joined Democrats to push the bill to debate in a 64-to-34 vote.

Former Phoenix Chief of Police, former Assistant Chief of the Dallas Police Department and now the spokesperson for Kwesst Public Safety and Critical Incident Management, Daniel Garcia joined OAN to discuss.

MORE NEWS: New Footage Raises Questions About Uvalde Police Response