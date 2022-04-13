One-on-One with Economic Expert, Michelle Schneider with Market Gauge

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:24 AM PT – Wednesday, April 13, 2022

U.S. inflation reached a new near 41-year record high, the highest it has been since December of 1981. The Labor Department released the Consumer Price Index report for March, showing inflation increased 8.5 percent from a year ago. To put that number into perspective, economists say inflation is usually 2 percent.

Economic Expert, Michelle Schneider with Market Gauge joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss what this could mean to you and your family.