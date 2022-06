OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:16 AM PT – Thursday, June 30, 2022

New, cutting edge technology being creating right here in the USA could help secure our borders and assist law enforcement. The invention looks and acts like a drone, but it’s also part submarine. It’s called the Naviator.

The creator, Dr. Javier Diez-Garias who is a professor of mechanical & aerospace engineering at Rutgers, joined Alicia Summers to explain the Naviator’s capabilities.

