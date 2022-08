OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:56 PM PT – Monday, August 1, 2022

The latest consumer price index shows inflation increased 8.3% from last year. That’s slightly down from March when inflation hit 8.5%, but still at a 40-year record high. Also, gas prices hit another all-time high today. CEO and founder of Sound Income Strategies, David Scranton joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.