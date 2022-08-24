One-on-One The Co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, Amy Reichert

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:36 PM PT – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Many concerned citizens launched grassroots organizations to fight back against lockdowns and vaccine mandates. One of those groups is ReOpen San Diego, who sued the city over an emergency ordinance that would have required elected officials, volunteers, board and commission members to provide proof of their COVID vaccination in order to keep their jobs.

Recently, a federal judge denied the city of San Diego’s motion to dismiss the suit, meaning the lawsuit moves forward. The Co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, Amy Reichert, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.