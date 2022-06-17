One-on-One George Santos, the GOP candidate for N.Y.

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:08 AM PT – Friday, June 17 2022

There were political shockwaves after Republican Mayra Flores flipped her historically deep blue district in Texas to red. She also made history as becoming the first Mexican-born congresswoman. Her win in the special election added to the mounting evidence suggesting the Republican Party is garnering more support from Latino voters nationwide.

George Santos, the Republican candidate for New York’s Third Congressional District, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss the apparent Latino shift to the GOP.