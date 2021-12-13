One of missing crew found dead on board capsized Danish ship



Divers work aboard the Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej which collided with the British cargo ship Scot Carrier between Ystad and Bornholm, on the Baltic Sea December 13, 2021. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

December 13, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – One crew member of a Danish ship which capsized after being struck by a larger British freighter in the Baltic Sea off the south coast of Sweden has been found dead, authorities said on Monday.

The Swedish Maritime Administration said in a statement the crew member had been found after a search of the vessel.

Police said the person was dead.

The other member of the Danish crew is still missing.

The Danish barge collided with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden during the night.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)