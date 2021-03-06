One dead, several injured following car crash in Ga. post office

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

One person is dead after a car crashed into a post office in Georgia. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said officers responded to the crash Saturday and found the car inside the building.

UPDATE: Authorities in Savannah now confirm 1 person has died after a car drove into a post office in Eisenhower Drive. More: https://t.co/f7wEFunirV pic.twitter.com/2oULI04ju4 — WJCL News (@WJCLNews) March 6, 2021

According to officials, 82-year-old Phyllis Champion attempted to park her vehicle, but accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. Her Toyota Corolla then jumped the curb and drove through a glass window at the front of the post office, striking three customers and one employee. The driver was uninjured.

Chief Minter said there is currently no reason to believe that the cause of the accident was intentional.

#NewsRelease SPD TIU Investigating Fatal Crash at Eisenhower Drive Post Office https://t.co/QMCAzuwoso — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 6, 2021

“It appears that the driver was involved in [an] accident here,” Minter said. “We do have a couple of people who were injured and transported to the hospital. I do not have an update on their condition right now.”

The post office remains closed as authorities investigate the cause of the incident.