One dead, several injured following car crash in Ga. post office

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 16: A Minneapolis Police officer rolls up caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minneapolis Police Department has been under close scrutiny following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

One person is dead after a car crashed into a post office in Georgia. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said officers responded to the crash Saturday and found the car inside the building.

According to officials, 82-year-old Phyllis Champion attempted to park her vehicle, but accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. Her Toyota Corolla then jumped the curb and drove through a glass window at the front of the post office, striking three customers and one employee. The driver was uninjured.

Chief Minter said there is currently no reason to believe that the cause of the accident was intentional.

 

“It appears that the driver was involved in [an] accident here,” Minter said. “We do have a couple of people who were injured and transported to the hospital. I do not have an update on their condition right now.”

The post office remains closed as authorities investigate the cause of the incident.

