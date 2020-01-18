One dead, one injured following avalanche in California

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a deadly avalanche at a ski resort in northern California. The avalanche occurred on Friday at the Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe.

It hit the two skiers on one of the resort’s most advanced slopes.

Sgt. Powers near the scene with the latest on the avalanche at #alpinemeadows 1 confirmed fatality,2nd victim with serious injuries on the way to a hospital. SAR volunteers looking for more potential unaccounted victims. Ski resort still open, but area near Subway ski run closed. pic.twitter.com/DC209XK2g1 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

Later that day, deputies with Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 34-year-old Cole Comstock. According to authorities, the other skier was airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

The wife of Alpine Meadows avalanche victim Cole Comstock has released a statement, calling him "the most kind hearted and caring person to his friends and even strangers." Click on the link to read the statement.https://t.co/eayBVjKvHL pic.twitter.com/5Sbeso3759 — 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚟𝚎 𝚃𝚒𝚖𝚔𝚘 (@KOLOTimko) January 18, 2020

“The area they were in was not a prohibited area that they could not ski in, but it is definitely an advanced ski area for skiers,” said Sergeant Mike Powers.

Search and rescue crews reportedly searched the rest of the mountain with dogs after the avalanche. They do not believe there were any more victims.

Search has been stopped. We believe all victims have been recovered at #AlpineMeadows. pic.twitter.com/gZCBSj8iu2 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

The cause of the avalanche is still under investigation.