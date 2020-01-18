Trending

One dead, one injured following avalanche in California

Skiers leave the parking lot at Alpine Meadows ski resort in Alpine Meadows, Calif. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:30 AM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a deadly avalanche at a ski resort in northern California. The avalanche occurred on Friday at the Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe.

It hit the two skiers on one of the resort’s most advanced slopes.

Later that day, deputies with Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 34-year-old Cole Comstock. According to authorities, the other skier was airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

“The area they were in was not a prohibited area that they could not ski in, but it is definitely an advanced ski area for skiers,” said Sergeant Mike Powers.

Search and rescue crews reportedly searched the rest of the mountain with dogs after the avalanche. They do not believe there were any more victims.

The cause of the avalanche is still under investigation.

The chairlift at the bottom of the Subway run where one person was killed and another seriously injured in an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

