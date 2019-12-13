One dead, many injured in German apartment block blast: media citing police



Smoke billows out of an apartment building after an explosion in Blankenburg, Germany December 13, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media. PI Magdeburg/Polizeirevier Harz via REUTERS

December 13, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – One person was killed and dozens were injured in an explosion in an apartment block in Germany on Friday, police said, according to local media.

The blast, whose cause police said was not yet known, occurred in the eastern city of Blankenburg.

Residents, including children at a nearby kindergarten, were evacuated, and the area where the explosion occurred was sealed off, police said. None of the children were hurt, police tweeted.

Police said 25 people had been injured. Local broadcaster MDR quoted police as saying one person had died and one other was missing.

A photo tweeted by police showed a five-storey communist-era residential block with smoke rising from blackened windows on the second floor.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and John Stonestreet)