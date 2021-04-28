Trending

One dead, four injured including three-month-old baby in Va. shooting

Police caution tape blocks the entrance to the site of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, April 16, 2021. - A gunman has killed at least eight people at the facility before turning the gun on himself in the latest in a string of mass shootings in the country, authorities said. The incident came a week after President Joe Biden branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment" as he waded into the tense debate over gun control, a powerful political issue in the US. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Police caution tape. (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

A manhunt is underway in Virginia after a shooting left at least two dead and three others injured. Authorities said several gunmen opened fire on a group outside an apartment complex on Tuesday. Gunfire was then returned by an unknown party.

The Richmond Police Department said the motive was unclear at this point, however, it appears they were targeting a specific apartment and not a specific person.

Police Chief Gerald Smith said the victims included two adult women, two teenagers and a three-month-old baby.

“It’s really hard for me to even say good evening at this time because of what just occurred here,” Chief Smith said. “One of the hardest things to say is that one was a three-month-old at the time that they were shot. The three-month-old is in serious condition at this time. They had no regard for the individuals that were out there.”

Police have asked anyone with information on the attack to come forward as the investigation continues.

