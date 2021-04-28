One dead, four injured including three-month-old baby in Va. shooting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

A manhunt is underway in Virginia after a shooting left at least two dead and three others injured. Authorities said several gunmen opened fire on a group outside an apartment complex on Tuesday. Gunfire was then returned by an unknown party.

The Richmond Police Department said the motive was unclear at this point, however, it appears they were targeting a specific apartment and not a specific person.

City leaders provide an update on a violent Tuesday in which five people, including an infant, were shot outside a Richmond apartment complex. https://t.co/AYs5nyyk4a — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) April 28, 2021

Police Chief Gerald Smith said the victims included two adult women, two teenagers and a three-month-old baby.

“It’s really hard for me to even say good evening at this time because of what just occurred here,” Chief Smith said. “One of the hardest things to say is that one was a three-month-old at the time that they were shot. The three-month-old is in serious condition at this time. They had no regard for the individuals that were out there.”

Police have asked anyone with information on the attack to come forward as the investigation continues.