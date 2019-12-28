One dead, 18 sick after norovirus outbreak at popular campaign stop restaurant

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

One person died and 18 people fell ill after eating at Manchester’s Puritan Backroom, which is a popular stop on the campaign trail. On Friday, health officials confirmed there was an outbreak of ‘norovirus’ at the New Hampshire restaurant during a private event last month.

The restaurant, which is co-owned by Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, is a popular stop for 2020 candidates campaigning in the New Hampshire primary.

Met so many awesome Americans today at the @PuritanBackroom! Thank you for the warm New Hampshire welcome! pic.twitter.com/KbX8mC303A — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 7, 2019

Officials reportedly do not know how the norovirus spread or whether the person’s death was caused by the outbreak.

“Because norovirus is so transmissible, it can be difficult to determine what may have been the source of these illnesses,” stated Health Department spokesman Jake Leon.

Authorities said there is no current norovirus risk at the restaurant following an inspection.