One America News Elevates $10 million Defamation Lawsuit against Rachel Maddow and MSNBC to Ninth Circuit

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 3, 2020 – Herring Networks, Inc., an independent, family owned national cable television programming company based in San Diego, California, has filed a notice of appeal in its defamation lawsuit against defendants Rachel Maddow, Comcast Corporation, NBC Universal Media, LLC, and MSNBC Cable LLC. The complaint seeks damages in excess of $10,000,000. Herring Networks, the owner of One America News Network (“OAN”), filed the appeal to The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in its defamation lawsuit with Maddow and others late yesterday.

OAN is represented by Amnon Siegel, a partner at Miller Barondess, LLP in Los Angeles. Mr. Siegel states, “We fully expect to prevail on appeal. The words– “that OAN is really literally paid Russian propaganda”— do not convey an opinion. This is a blatant defamatory falsehood.”

Robert Herring, Sr., founder and CEO of Herring Networks, Inc. made his thoughts blatantly clear, “We are fully prepared to take this case to the United States Supreme Court if necessary. Maddow has claimed that our family has engaged in treasonous acts. Nothing is further from the truth and her propagated falsehood has hurt our integrity and viewership trust.”

Judge Cynthia Bashant, in the US District Court, Southern District of California, granted Rachel Maddow and MSNBC’s motion to strike the complaint for defamation filed by Herring Networks, Inc. Herring Networks sued Maddow for her false statement that its cable news network, One America News Network, “really literally is paid Russian propaganda.” This statement is demonstrably false. OAN is owned by the Herring family. The Herring family launched OAN on July 4, 2013, to provide timely national and international news 24 hours a day. The Herrings and OAN do not receive any money from the Russian government, OAN does not get paid by Russia, and OAN has absolutely no relationship with Russia. The court’s finding that no reasonable person could conclude that Maddow’s statement was one of fact is incorrect.

