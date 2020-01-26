Oman’s foreign minister meets Iran’s foreign minister Zarif: Tweet



FILE PHOTO: Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, Iran July 27, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, Iran July 27, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

January 26, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Oman’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah will meet Iran’s Foreign Ninister Javad Zarif in Tehran on Sunday to discuss maritime security in the Hormuz strait, Oman’s foreign ministry tweeted.

Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously been a go-between for the two countries, which severed diplomatic ties after the 1979 Iranian revolution.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by William Maclean)