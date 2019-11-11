Oman urges dialogue with Iran, stays neutral in regional tensions



FILE PHOTO: Oman's Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy talks to journalists as he leaves the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FILE PHOTO: Oman's Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy talks to journalists as he leaves the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ABU DHABI (Reuters) – Oman’s oil minister called on Monday for dialogue with Iran, saying his country had been campaigning for talks and would remain neutral towards regional tensions.

“Oman has always maintained that, yes, we are always neutral as neutrality suits us and suits the way we manage the differences,” Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy told an oil conference in the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)