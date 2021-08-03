Olympics-Wrestling-Mensah-Stock wins women’s freestyle light heavyweight gold medal



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Women's 68kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 3, 2021. Tamyra Marianna Mensah Stock of the United States celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) – American Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the women’s freestyle light heavyweight wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu took the silver medal and Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova and Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova claimed bronzes.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)