Olympics-Weightlifting-Taiwan’s Kuo wins gold, misses out on world record



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 59kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Gold medalist Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan reacts. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 59kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Gold medalist Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan reacts. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

July 27, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) -Taiwan’s Kuo Hsing-Chun won the gold medal in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event at the Olympics on Tuesday as Canada’s Maude Charron secured victory in the women’s 64kg category.

Kuo, who broke three Olympic records but fell short of her own world record, dropped to the floor with a bitter smile after failing at a lift of 141 kg in the clean and jerk to beat her best of 140 kg.

“I was competing against myself, and I wanted to break the world record,” Kuo told reporters.

“I am very happy that I put all the pieces together now, adding in the Olympic gold medal today,” she said.

Charron put her two hands on her mouth in joy and embraced her team mate after she succeeded in lifting 131 kg in the clean and jerk.

“The gym in Quebec was closed due to the pandemic and I carried all my stuff, my bars, my plates to my dad’s garage and I trained there for the whole year,” she told reporters.

Italy’s Giorgia Bordignon took the silver medal and Taiwan’s Chen Wen-Huei the bronze.

Chen failed in two attempts to lift 130 kg in the clean and jerk, while Bordignon took a cautious approach to make three successful attempts.

In the 59 kg event, Polina Guryeva won silver, Turkmenistan’s first medal at the Tokyo Games, and Japan’s Mikiko Andoh earned Japan’s first weightlifting medal at the Tokyo Games by claiming bronze.

Andoh burst into tears on the stage after her final attempt at the clean and jerk and was helped up by two coaches.

The Japanese lifter said she injured her knee this month after dropping a barbell in training.

“I thought that was the end of it when that happened,” Andoh said. “I was not able to do the clean and jerk until I got here today.”

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Junko Fujita; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ed Osmond)