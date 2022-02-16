Olympics-Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test



FILE PHOTO: Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Oberstdorf, Germany - March 2, 2021 Ukraine's Valentyna Kaminska at the finish line of the Women's 10km Free REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

February 16, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and two stimulants at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Wednesday.

The ITA said the sample was collected during an in-competition anti-doping control on Feb. 10 in Zhangjiakou, China and reported by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Beijing on Tuesday.

All three substances are on WADA’s Prohibited List.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,” the ITA said in a statement.

Kaminska, 34, has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample and may also challenge the suspension before the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD).

Kaminska is the second athlete to test positive in Beijing after Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki, who was provisionally suspended last week.

The Beijing Olympics have been under a doping cloud after figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team event gold medal, was allowed to compete in the individual competition despite testing positive for a banned substance in a sample from December.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)