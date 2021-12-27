Olympics-U.S. names Vanbiesbrouck GM, Quinn coach of men’s ice hockey team



FILE PHOTO: Jan 6, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Rangers head coach David Quinn looks on during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

December 27, 2021

(Reuters) -USA Hockey named John Vanbiesbrouck as general manager and David Quinn as coach of the 2022 U.S. men’s Olympic ice hockey team on Monday, after the National Hockey League (NHL) announced it would not make its players or personnel available for the Games.

Vanbiesbrouck, a former Olympian who spent two decades in the NHL, and former New York Rangers head coach Quinn face the tough task of building a squad from players outside the league with little time before the Beijing Olympics start on Feb. 4.

“We have to get to work and we have to get to work quickly,” said Vanbiesbrouck. “We have a deep bench all around our country.”

The NHL last week said it would not send its players to Beijing after the pandemic forced numerous delays to its schedule, making a major impact on the tournament as players in the league represent 11 of the 12 nations competing at the Games.

The league did not send its players to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, ending a longstanding run of participation, and the U.S. filled out its roster with players from the European leagues, American Hockey League and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“You look at the 2018 Olympics (and) it was very competitive, there was a lot of parity,” said Quinn. “It’s going to be a very, very competitive tournament.”

Vanbiesbrouck told reporters he was confident that the U.S., who finished seventh at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, would have little problem with recruitment.

“You’re going to be playing for your country and I believe that everybody’s going to be happy with that, even though players will be lost for a period of time during the NCAA period,” he said.

“Stepping up to play for your country in the Olympics is a great opportunity and we believe that they’re going to see it that way.”

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York,Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ed Osmond)