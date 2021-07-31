Olympics-Triathlon-Britain win mixed relay gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Mixed Team Relay - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Alex Yee of Britain celebrates with Jessica Learmonth of Britain, Jonathan Brownlee of Britain and Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain after winning gold REUTERS/Thomas Peter Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Mixed Team Relay - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Alex Yee of Britain celebrates with Jessica Learmonth of Britain, Jonathan Brownlee of Britain and Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain after winning gold REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) – Britain won gold in the triathlon mixed relay on Saturday at Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park.

The United States won silver and France claimed the bronze medal.

