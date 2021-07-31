Olympics-Tokyo organisers report 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases



July 31, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers on Saturday reported 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases.

No athletes made up the latest cases. The latest daily coronavirus infections have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 241.

