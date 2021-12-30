Olympics-Three NZ Olympians test positive for COVID-19 in Canada – reports



FILE PHOTO: Snowboard Slopestyle winner Zoi Sadowski Synnott durning the finals of the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships. Mar 12, 2021; Aspen, Colorado, USA; Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Snowboard Slopestyle winner Zoi Sadowski Synnott durning the finals of the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships. Mar 12, 2021; Aspen, Colorado, USA; Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

December 30, 2021

(Reuters) – New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and his older brother Miguel have tested positive for COVID-19 five weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, local media reported on Thursday.

Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, both 20, won bronze medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing respectively at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The athletes were preparing for the Dec. 30-Jan. 1 World Cup events in Calgary, Canada and have reported mild symptoms, New Zealand’s 1News said.

The Beijing Games begin on Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)