Olympics-Tennis-No medal for Djokovic for third straight Games



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Mixed Doubles - Semifinal - Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Nina Stojanovic of Serbia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrive ahead of their semifinal match against Aslan Karatsev of the Russian Olympic Committee and Elena Vesnina of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS/Edgar Su Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Mixed Doubles - Semifinal - Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Nina Stojanovic of Serbia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrive ahead of their semifinal match against Aslan Karatsev of the Russian Olympic Committee and Elena Vesnina of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS/Edgar Su

July 31, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – World number one and 20-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will leave the Olympics without a medal for the third Games in succession after pulling out of Saturday’s mixed doubles final with a shoulder injury.

The Serbian won a singles bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 but has failed to earn a place on the podium at the London, Rio and now Tokyo Olympics.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)