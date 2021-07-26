Olympics-Tennis-Dutch men’s doubles player Rojer tests positive for COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - November 20, 2019 Netherlands' Jean-Julien Rojer in action with Wesley Koolhof during their doubles match against Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski REUTERS/Sergio Perez FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - November 20, 2019 Netherlands' Jean-Julien Rojer in action with Wesley Koolhof during their doubles match against Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski REUTERS/Sergio Perez

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Dutch men’s doubles team has withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after one of the pair, Jean-Julien Rojer, tested positive for COVID-19, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said.

Rojer is the first tennis player and the sixth member of the Dutch Olympic delegation to test positive so far. The others include a skateboarder, a taekwondo player, a rower and two staff of the rowing team.

Rojer and his partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play in the second round on Monday afternoon, have been placed in isolation, the ITF said.

Their opponents, Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, will receive a walkover into the quarterfinals.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly and Daniel Leussink; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)