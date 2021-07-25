Olympics-Tennis-Australian world number one Ash Barty out in first round



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1 - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her first round match against Sara Sorribes of Spain REUTERS/Edgar Su Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1 - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her first round match against Sara Sorribes of Spain REUTERS/Edgar Su

July 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Australia’s tennis world number one Ash Barty was beaten in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-3.

The Spaniard will next play either France’s Fiona Ferro or Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia after the biggest win of her career.

(Reporting by: Rozanna Latiff)