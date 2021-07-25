Olympics-Taekwondo-Uzbekistan’s Rashitov wins men’s -68kg gold medal



July 25, 2021

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) – Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek Rashitov defeated Britain’s Bradly Sinden to win the men’s taekwondo -68kg category gold medal on Sunday.

China’s Zhao Shuai and Turkey’s Hakan Recber claimed the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, editing by Pritha Sarkar)