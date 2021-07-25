Olympics-Taekwondo-US’s Zolotic wins women’s -57kg gold medal



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Featherweight 49-57kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 25, 2021. Anastasija Zolotic of the United States celebrates winning gold with the USA flag REUTERS/Murad Sezer

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) – The United States’ Anastasija Zolotic defeated Russian Tatiana Minina to win the women’s taekwondo -57kg category gold medal on Sunday.

Turkey’s Hatice Kubra Ilgun and Taiwan’s Lo Chia-Ling claimed the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Hugh Lawson)