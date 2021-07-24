Olympics-Taekwondo-Thailand’s Wongpattanakit wins women’s 49kG gold medal



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Flyweight - 49kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 24, 2021. Panipak Wongphatthanakit of Thailand celebrates winning gold with the Thai national flag REUTERS/Murad Sezer

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) – Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit, the bronze medallist in Rio five years ago, beat Spanish teenager Adriana Cerezo Iglesias to win the gold medal for women’s taekwondo in the 49kg category on Saturday.

Serbia’s Tijana Bogdanovic and Israel’s Abishag Semberg won the two bronze medals.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by John Stonestreet)