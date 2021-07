Olympics-Taekwondo-Serbia’s Mandic ends S Korean hopes of extending gold run

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Heavyweight +67kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 27, 2021. Milica Mandic of Serbia celebrates winning gold with the Serbian flag and coach REUTERS/Murad Sezer Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Heavyweight +67kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 27, 2021. Milica Mandic of Serbia celebrates winning gold with the Serbian flag and coach REUTERS/Murad Sezer

July 27, 2021

By Chang-Ran Kim

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) -Serbia’s Milica Mandic ended South Korea’s unbroken record of Olympic gold medals for taekwondo on Tuesday, beating Lee Dabin in the women’s heavyweight class final to repeat her victory in the 2012 London Games.

South Korea had won at least one taekwondo gold at every Summer Games since the sport became a full medal Olympic event in 2000.

Lee was not the favourite to win the women’s +67kg category, but looked in great shape as she unexpectedly worked her way through the matches, reviving Team South Korea’s hopes for an elusive gold.

In arguably the most exciting match of the day, Lee beat Britain’s Bianca Walkden in the semi-finals, turning the tables with a last-second head-kick to dash the world champion’s dreams of finishing top of the podium. Walkden took the bronze.

Apart from Lee’s silver, South Korea took two bronze medals.

In the men’s +80kg category, world number one Vladislav Larin overpowered North Macedonia’s Dejan Georgievski to give the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) the top medal ranking with two of the eight taekwondo golds. The ROC also took a silver and a bronze.

Silver medallist Georgievski earned the young nation its second-ever Olympic medal.

The four-day tournament was even more disappointing for China, which, like South Korea, fielded the most number of athletes at six but took home just one bronze.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by John Stonestreet and Ed Osmond)