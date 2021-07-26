Olympics-Taekwondo-Croatia’s Jelic wins women’s – 67kg gold medal



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Welterweight 57-67kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 26, 2021. Matea Jelic of Croatia celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Murad Sezer Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Welterweight 57-67kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 26, 2021. Matea Jelic of Croatia celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Murad Sezer

July 26, 2021

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) – Croatia’s Matea Jelic defeated Britain’s Lauren Williams to win the women’s taekwondo -67kg category gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Ivory Coast’s Ruth Gbagbi and Egypt’s Hedaya Wahba took the bronze medals, the second consecutive ones for both women. Wahba competed in the -57kg category in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Clare Fallon)