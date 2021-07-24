Olympics-Table Tennis-Polish Paralympian Partyka cruises into second round



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles - Preliminary Round - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Juan Liu of the United States in action against Olufunke Oshonaike of Nigeria REUTERS/Thomas Peter Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles - Preliminary Round - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Juan Liu of the United States in action against Olufunke Oshonaike of Nigeria REUTERS/Thomas Peter

July 24, 2021

By Eimi Yamamitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) -Polish Olympian and Paralympian Natalia Partyka cruised into the table tennis women’s singles second round at the 2020 Olympics on Saturday as she beat Australia’s Michelle Bromley 4-0.

Partyka, a 31-year-old who was born without a right forearm, is representing Poland at her fourth Olympics and sixth Paralympics Games. She will face Egypt’s Dina Meshref in the second round on Sunday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

In the men’s singles, Puerto Rico’s Brian Afanador, who in 2016 became the first male paddler from his country to compete in the Olympics, lost a neck-and-neck battle 3-4 against Lam Siu Hang from Hong Kong.

Earlier in the morning session, United States paddlers Liu Juan and Nikhil Kumar won their opening singles matches.

Liu, 36, scored a 4-1 win over Nigeria’s Olufunke Oshonaike, who is competing at her seventh Olympics, and compatriot Kumar beat Mongolia’s Lkhagvasuren Enkhbat by the same score.

The mixed doubles made its Olympic debut and Japan’s Mizutani and Ito remain in the medal hunt after pushing past Austria’s Stefan Fegerl and Sofia Polcanova 4-1 in the best-of-seven match.

“I am sure China will be at the final match, and it is our motto and goals to compete with them …and win the gold medal,” Ito told reporters.

China’s powerful pairing of world No.2 Xu Xin and reigning world champion Liu Shiwen beat Canada’s Wang Zhen and Zhang Mo 4-1.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Peter Rutherford and John Stonestreet)