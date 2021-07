Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 200m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Kristof Milak of Hungary in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 200m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Kristof Milak of Hungary in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Kristof Milak of Hungary won the gold medal in the men’s 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Tomoru Honda of Japan won the silver and Federico Burdisso of Italy took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)