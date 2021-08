Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 50m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia celebrates with compatriot Cate Campbell REUTERS/Carl Recine Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 50m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia celebrates with compatriot Cate Campbell REUTERS/Carl Recine

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Emma Mckeon of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden won the silver and Pernille Blume of Denmark took the bronze.

