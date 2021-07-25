Olympics-Swimming-Kalisz of United States wins gold in men’s 400m medley



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 400m Individual Medley - Finals - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 400m Individual Medley - Finals - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chase Kalisz of the United States won the gold medal in the men’s 400 metres medley in a time of 4:09.42 at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Compatriot Jay Literland took the silver medal in 4:10.28 and Brendon Smith of Australia took bronze in 4:10.38.

