Olympics-Swimming-More gold for Dressel, McKeown does backstroke double



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 100m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action. REUTERS/Carl Recine Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 100m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action. REUTERS/Carl Recine

July 31, 2021

By Simon Evans

TOKYO (Reuters) – American Caeleb Dressel stormed to the men’s 100m butterfly gold medal on Saturday with a world record time of 49.45 to pick up his second individual gold of the Tokyo Games and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown timed her swim perfectly to win the 200m backstroke.

Dressel, the world champion in the event, beat Hungary’s Kristof Milak, the gold medallist in the 200m fly, by 0.23 seconds.

The powerful American, who also won gold in the 100m freestyle, was fastest out of the blocks and never looked in danger, though Milak came back hard, closing the gap down the straight.

Dressel has a busy morning — he has the 50m freestyle semi-finals coming up and is likely to swim in the final of the mixed medley relay about 30 minutes after that.

McKeown, who had already won the 100m backstroke gold, turned up the pace on the final lap to power past Kylie Masse after the Canadian held the lead for the first 150.

The Australian won in a time of 2:04.68 with Masse 0.74 behind and McKeown’s team mate Emily Seebohm taking the bronze medal.

Australia’s women have now picked up six of the country’s seven gold medals in the pool.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford)