Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Zhang Yufei of China in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Zhang Yufei of China in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 29, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Zhang Yufei of China won the gold medal in the women’s 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Regan Smith of the United States won the silver and her compatriot Hali Flickinger took the bronze.

