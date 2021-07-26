Olympics-Swimming-Canada’s MacNeil wins women’s 100m butterfly gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Butterfly - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Margaret MacNeil of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal REUTERS/Marko Djurica

TOKYO (Reuters) – Canada’s Margaret MacNeil won an Olympic gold medal on Monday in the women’s 100m butterfly, finishing in a time of 55.59.

The silver medal went to China’s Zhang Yufei and Australia’s Emma McKeon took the bronze.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)