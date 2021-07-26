Olympics-Swimming-Australia’s Titmus wins women’s 400 freestyle gold



Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Ariarne Titmus (AUS) celebrates after winning the women's 400m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports Jul 26, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Ariarne Titmus (AUS) celebrates after winning the women's 400m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

July 26, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Australia’s Ariarne Titmus won the gold medal in the women’s 400 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Katie Ledecky of the United States won the silver and Li Bingjie of China took the bronze.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)