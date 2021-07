Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Backstroke - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia gestures REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Backstroke - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia gestures REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

July 31, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Kylie Masse of Canada won the silver and Emily Seebohm of Australia took the bronze.

