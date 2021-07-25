Olympics-Swimming-Australia win gold, set world record in women’s 4×100 freestyle relay



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia, Meg Harris of Australia, Cate Campbell of Australia and Bronte Campbell of Australia pose with their gold medal REUTERS/Marko Djurica

July 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a world record time of 3:29.69.

Canada won silver in 3:32.78 and the bronze went to the United States in 3:32.81.

