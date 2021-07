FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Breaststroke - Semifinal 1 - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Lydia Jacoby of the United States in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Breaststroke - Semifinal 1 - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Lydia Jacoby of the United States in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 27, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Lydia Jacoby of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won the silver and American Lilly King took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)